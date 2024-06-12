Real Madrid defender set for surprise exit this summer

Real Madrid defender Rafa Marin enjoyed a strong season on loan at Alaves, and with Nacho Fernandez potentially on his way out of the club, was widely expected to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, and become their fourth option behind David Alaba, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger.

Marin, 22, became a fixture for a sturdy Alaves side, and widely impressed. It has been consistently reported that he would be returning to Real Madrid this summer as a rotational option, but Marca say that is not the case. Their information is that Marin, after assessment by the technical staff, would be best served by another loan move next season.

He is unlikely to head back north to Mendizorroza though, with Real Madrid feeling he can play a step higher next season.

Imposing physically and adept at reading the game, Marin was linked to Bayern Munich and several Serie A sides in recent months. Los Blancos do appear keen to hold onto Marin though, even if will not be part of their immediate plans. His stock is undoubtedly rising though.