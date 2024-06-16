Real Madrid make decision on the future of utility man with 11-G/A last season

Lucas Vazquez is set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid soon.

According to Fabrízio Romano, the 32-year-old will sign a one-year deal with the club until the summer of 2025. His current contract expires at the end of the month, but the Spanish giants have decided to keep him beyond this summer.

Vazquez has been a very useful player for Real Madrid over the years and his ability to slot into multiple roles and perform at a high level has made him an asset for the club. Keeping him until next summer should prove to be a wise decision. Real Madrid will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and they will need handy squad players like him.

Carlo Ancelotti will need to rotate his squad in order to keep the players fresh, and they will have to deal with unforeseen injury problems as well. Real Madrid need a bigger squad in order to compete on all fronts and players like Vazquez could prove to be invaluable.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to continue with Los Blancos will certainly be quite attractive for the player and he will hope to help them win more trophies in the upcoming season as well.

Although he is not a regular starter for Real Madrid, he made 38 appearances across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and picking up eight assists along the way. He is versatile enough to operate as a winger on either flank as well as the right back.

Meanwhile, Romano claims that star midfielder Luka Modrić will extend his stay at the Spanish club as well.