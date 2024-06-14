Real Madrid dealt major setback as Bayern Munich make crucial decision on defender’s future

Real Madrid’s plans for the 2024 summer transfer window changed drastically during the season as the team got stronger over the months, and eventually ended up lifting the La Liga and the Champions League.

Initially, the idea was to bring in reinforcements for the defence at the left-back position, possibly a centre-back, alongside Kylian Mbappe, and the already incoming Endrick.

While Mbappe has been signed, Madrid’s plans for other positions had changed slightly, especially as Ferland Mendy put in a stellar second half of a campaign and cemented his position as their starting left-back.

Madrid were targeting a move for Alphonso Davies initially, but it seemed Mendy had the full support of Carlo Ancelotti, and the interest died down, until last week when it was reported that the Spanish capital outfit had revived their pursuit.

Bayern ready to risk free departure

According to a report by Sky Sports (iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich have decided to keep Alphonso Davies for the upcoming season, even though his contract expires in the summer of 2025. They are ready to take the risk of him leaving for free.

Davies is said to be ready to extend his contract with the Bavarians, but on his own terms, and has demanded €20 million in gross wages to put pen to paper.

Bayern have deemed this unreasonable and are not ready to conform to his demands, which is why they were ready to let him leave this summer despite being an important part of the squad.

They will try to negotiate with the player across the season to see if they can find a middle ground, otherwise there is a high chance that he may leave on a Bosman transfer.

As far as Madrid are concerned, they will likely stick with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as their left-backs for next season, with Eduardo Camavinga among the rotations, as well.

And if need be then, a free move for Davies can be pursued alongside a new right-back to replace the veterans Daniel Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez.