Real Madrid Could Tempt PSG Star with ‘So Much’ to Reunite with Kylian Mbappé, Expert Says

Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappé last summer after he left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent. But they might not be done yet—they’re looking to bring another player from the current Ligue 1 champions to Spain on a free transfer.

While Dani Carvajal can still play at a high level, at 32 years old, the Spanish side will eventually need to find a long-term replacement. As a result, Achraf Hakimi is often linked to a return to his boyhood club.

A recent report revealed that in the short term, the outlet reveals that Real Madrid will renew Dani Carvajal’s contract until 2026. Afterward, the La Liga team will focus on two players for the right-back position: Reece James from Chelsea and Hakimi.

Nonetheless, they prefer Hakimi since his contract expires in 2026, and James is tied to the Blues until 2028. Real Madrid hope that Hakimi will not extend his contract with PSG, which would make it easier for him to return.

Chief editor of Football Transfers and columnist for PSG Talk Extra Time Robin Bairner said on the latest episode of PSG Talk that there are a lot of factors that could draw Hakimi back to Madrid.

“I think for sure there’s a prospect of Hakimi going back to Real Madrid,” Bairner said. “We know Dani Carvajal’s only got a year left on his contract there, and he is 32, so he’s probably not somebody that they’re going to be looking at in the long term to be there right back.

“Hakimi, as you mentioned, he’s only 25. He spent a long time in the Real Madrid youth setup. He’s reportedly a Real Madrid fan. And obviously, you’ve got the Kylian Mbappé factor thrown in there as well. So there’s so much that could potentially draw Hakimi back to Real Madrid.”