Real Madrid Could Recruit This Bundesliga Prospect Next Summer: Dream Option For Los Blancos?

In a recent report, Marca claimed that Real Madrid could recruit Bayer 04 Leverkusen prospect Florian Wirtz next summer. It has been mentioned that Los Blancos have agreed on a pact that would see the German playmaker make a move to the Madrid club at the end of next season.

Wirtz enjoyed a brilliant campaign at the Bundesliga club as he produced a series of productive performances for them in front of the opponent’s goal. The 21-year-old registered 18 goals and secured 20 assists in 49 appearances for Bayer 04 Leverkusen last season on all fronts.

The German starlet managed to shine in the final third and did well to average 2.2 shots, 2.3 key passes and 2.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga. He has distributed possession relatively well after making 84.6% of his attempted passes in the German top flight (stats via whoscored).

Wirtz’s current contract at Leverkusen will run out in the summer of 2027 which would make it tough for Los Blancos to sign him on the cheap at the end of next season.

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY – JUNE 07: Florian Wirtz of Germany runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and Greece at Borussia Park Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Will Wirtz Be A Dream Option For Real Madrid?

Wirtz is a good dribbler with the ball at his feet and can make a few driving runs with the ball in and around the opponent’s penalty area. He can shoot the ball with venom and precision from long range.

The German whizkid has also got the eye to set up a few promising chances for his teammates up top. He deserves a ton of credit for adding plenty of goals and assists to his game last season. The gifted youngster is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also play as a winger on either flank if needed.

We can expect Wirtz to add a lot of firepower to Real Madrid‘s frontline in the long run. He has what it takes to challenge for a regular first-team spot at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and could help the Madrid giants challenge for some major trophies over the next decade.

At 21, Wirtz has the potential to be a generational talent, so he would undeniably be a dream option for Los Blancos to pursue in the summer of 2025. However, Real Madrid would need to be patient with his progress as the youngster might need some time to adapt to life in Spanish football.