Real Madrid could opt out of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double this season, and also won the Spanish Super Cup in January, missing out only on the Copa del Rey in the trophies that they were competing for.

The Merengues will have the chance to compete for all these trophies next season as well, but being the Champions of Europe, they were also expected to be competing for the Club World Cup, a trophy they last won in 2022.

The upcoming Club World Cup is set to be played with a different format, but as MARCA has reported, Ancelotti’s comments in a recent interview hint that Real Madrid may decide not to participate in this tournament because of their problems with FIFA.

Talking to a program in Italy, the Los Blancos head coach commented:

“FIFA is forgetting that players and clubs will not participate in that tournament. A single match for Real Madrid is worth 20 million, and FIFA wants to give us that amount for the entire cup. That’s a no. Like us, other clubs will reject the invitation.”

Carlo Ancelotti also talked about Kroos and Modric, two of the best players he has coached in his illustrious career as a coach:

“Luka is a unique example of quality and professionalism. Unfortunately, Kroos decided to stop—he’s very German in his decisions—but he will continue living in Madrid. I told him that if he changes his mind in the fall, with one call, we can start again.”

The Italian tactician also revealed how he has Real Madrid in his heart despite having spent a very fruitful time at other clubs in Europe:

“Madrid is special. Milan is in my heart—I played there, I was a coach—it’s a significant part of my professional life. But Real is Real, what could be better? Here, there is respect for history, and all the players from the past are present in the photographs at the Ciudad Deportiva.”

While Madrid fans will be happy with his comments on Kroos, Modric, and Real Madrid, Ancelotti’s statement on the Club World Cup provides a worrying insight into the state of affairs of the competition.

The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place in the USA from June 15th to July 13th, 2025, with 32 teams participating.

Negotiations between FIFA and the participating clubs for their participation are still underway, and the parties might agree on a profit-sharing formula that is acceptable for everyone. But, as Ancelotti disclosed, as things stand, Real Madrid might not make an appearance in this tournament next year.