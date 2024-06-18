Real Madrid could now sign Alphonso Davies for free as Bayern Munich change transfer stance

Real Madrid have already closed the signings of Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe, both of whom will arrive later this summer. They could add further quality to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in the coming weeks, although their chances of getting Alphonso Davies now appear to have taken a blow.

According to The Athletic (via Diario AS), Bayern had a contract offer worth between €14-16m per year accepted by Davies, whose current deal ends in 2025. However, they then pulled that proposal soon after, meaning that the Canadian left-back has not renewed, and still faces a very uncertain future.

A further radical change from Bayern has now seen them change their “renew or sell” stance for this summer’s transfer window. If they are unable to agree a new contract with Davies, they are prepared to keep him until next summer, with the intention of convincing him to stay through the 2024-25 campaign.

Real Madrid are more than willing to wait until 2025 to secure Davies’ services, similarly to how the Mbappe saga played out this year. It also means that they can put further resources into signing Leny Yoro, who would be a much-needed addition in central defence, given the uncertain futures of Rafa Marin and Nacho Fernandez.