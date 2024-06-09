Real Madrid could lose key coach in 2025 amid desire to enter into management

In the last few months, there has been talk that Carlo Ancelotti could leave Real Madrid to make way for Xabi Alonso, who has been heavily touted as a future manager of Los Blancos’ first team. This is despite the Italian having signed a two-year contract extension last December, which keeps him in his current position until 2026.

Irrespective of whether Ancelotti stays or goes next summer, his son could be moving on himself. Davide Ancelotti has been his father’s assistant over the last eight years, at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid respectively, but he desires to become a manager himself.

He won’t consider any offers before next summer, as reported by Diario AS. Ancelotti Jr has already instructed his agent to reject any approaches over the next 12 months, amid his plan to re-evaluate the situation in 2025.

Davide’s stock is high as a result of his efforts at Real Madrid over the last three years. He’s already knocked back interest from Sevilla, and when the time comes, it’s inevitable that he will enter into management seamlessly.