Real Madrid continue informal talks to sign highly-rated Barcelona and Chelsea target

Real Madrid remain keen on signing the River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono this summer.

The 16-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young prospects in South American football and his performances have attracted the attention of Barcelona and Chelsea as well.

As per AS, Real Madrid continues to hold informal talks with the player regarding a potential move and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official offer to sign him. The 16-year-old Argentine midfielder has the quality to develop into a player for the Spanish joints in the near future, and he is likely to be excited about the possibility of joining them.

Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down. Los Blancos have done well to sign talented young players from South America in recent seasons and Mastantuono would be a quality addition to the formidable pool of young talent at the club.

More Stories / Latest News

Real Madrid continue informal talks to sign highly-rated Barcelona and Chelsea target

16 June 2024, 7:40

Spain pair dismiss injury concerns after Croatia win

15 June 2024, 19:49

Lamine Yamal delighted with Euro 2024 debut win

15 June 2024, 19:32

Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking to bring in talented young players and the 16-year-old would be a superb long-term investment for them. They are under financial pressure right now and they will not be able to spend substantial amount of money on established players. Signing talented young players for reasonable prices is the way forward for them right now and therefore the Argentine prodigy is an attractive option for them.

Similarly, Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Argentine prospect as well. They have done well to sign a number of talented young players in recent years, and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can win the race for Mastantuono this summer.