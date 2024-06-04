Real Madrid continue to work on deal for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

Despite recent reports suggesting that Bayern Munich are optimistic about Alphonso Davies extending his contract at the club, Real Madrid are still working on a deal for the Canadian, with new contacts between the two parties taking place this week.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Madrid won’t pay the rumoured €50m asking price and will only agree to a deal if the terms are favourable. Bayern have offered the fullback a new lucrative contract proposal, meaning the decision is in the hands of Davies.

This news arrives at a curious time considering Real have just announced the signing of Kylian Mbappé. Consequently, doubt has been raised about the club’s ability to finance the deal for Davies.

The 23-year-old recently scored against Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg encounter. However, Madrid turned the tie around and eventually went on to lift the trophy, while Davies was unable to win the competition for the second time in his career.

The La Liga and Champions League holders have been admirers of the Canada international for a long time, and after months of speculation, it seems like the saga may finally reach its dramatic conclusion. Bayern are confident that they can convince the player to stay, while Los Blancos believe they can persuade him to make the switch to the Spanish capital.

