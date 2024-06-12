Real Madrid make contact over move for Tottenham star

The powers that be at La Liga giants Real Madrid have made first contact with their counterparts at Tottenham Hotspur, regarding a potential deal for a leading member of the latter’s defensive ranks.

The player in question? Cristian Romero.

It is of course common knowledge that Real Madrid are on the lookout for reinforcements at centre-back with a view to next season.

With captain Nacho expected to depart, and David Alaba sidelined long-term, Los Blancos will require fresh blood at the back in their bid to retain the La Liga and Champions League titles alike next season.

To date, a whole host of stoppers from across the continent, in turn, have been tipped to make the move to Spain’s capital.

And, as alluded to above, on Wednesday, another name has been added to the list.

As per a report from ESPN Argentina, Real Madrid are expressing a keen interest in the signing of Cristian Romero this summer.

The Santiago Bernabéu brass, in fact, have already gone as far as to make contact with the World Cup winner’s entourage.

As much came in an effort to gather information on the terms of a potential transfer, as Florentino Pérez and co. give serious consideration to an imminent bid.

#Video CUTI ROMERO EN CARPETA DEL REAL MADRID: el defensor argentino es pretendido por el Merengue. https://t.co/GJ73L09J1M — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) June 12, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN