Real Madrid confirm departure of captain Nacho Fernandez after 23 years

Real Madrid have confirmed the exit of captain Nacho Fernandez after 23 years at the club, having joined as a boy from his local side in Alcala de Henares as an 10-year-old. He leaves at the age of 34, with 26 trophies to his name.

That haul includes six Champions Leagues, and four La Liga titles, the last of each he lifted as captain. Following the exit of Marcelo, Nacho took on the armband for the final two of his 12 seasons in the first team. During that time he racked up 364 appearances.

#RealMadrid have confirmed the exit of captain Nacho Fernandez after 23 years at the club.pic.twitter.com/7FR30SLtJ9 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 25, 2024

“Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has been an example to everyone and has earned the affection, recognition and admiration of everyone at Real Madrid. Real Madrid is and always will be his home,” commented President Florentino Perez in an official Real Madrid statement.

While it has not been confirmed officially, his destination is expected to be Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. The oil-funded club just won promotion to the Saudi Pro League, and Nacho will earn €20m over the course of his two-year deal there. With Nacho departing, Luka Modric is expected to take over as captain next season as the longest-serving player at the club.