Real Madrid confirm departure of captain Nacho after 23 years

Real Madrid have confirmed that captain Nacho Fernández will depart this summer, ending his 23-year spell at the club.

Nacho joined Madrid’s youth system in 2001 at the age of 10, and made his senior debut in 2012, before going on to six Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups, four LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and five Supercopas de España.

He is one of just five players in the history of football to have won the Champions League/European Cup six times.

Club president Florentino Pérez said: “Since he arrived at our youth academy as a child, Nacho has always been an example of improvement for everyone and has received the love, recognition and admiration of all Real Madrid fans. Real Madrid is and will always be his home.”

Nacho is currently representing Spain at EURO 2024 and is expected to join newly-promoted Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at the Bernabéu.