Real Madrid confident of signing key target for €35-40m, have agreement with player

Real Madrid are feeling optimistic about signing Leny Yoro from Lille, believing that his strong desire to join them will push the Ligue 1 side to accept an offer between €35-€40 million.

Adding to the story, MARCA reports that Real Madrid have an agreement with Yoro, but this agreement can only be finalized once Nacho leaves the club.

From the current perspective, everything seems to be falling into place for Real Madrid to move forward with signing Yoro as his preference to play for Real Madrid over other clubs is a significant advantage for the team.

Juni Calafat key to the process

It is said that Real Madrid are following a similar approach to sign Yoro that they used successfully with Jude Bellingham last year.

This method, led by Juni Calafat, involves a detailed process. First, they approach the player, explain the sporting project, and discuss his role in it.

They also show him the Valdebebas facilities and discuss future financial conditions. The player is then encouraged to actively participate in negotiations with his current club to make the transfer happen.

Additionally, Yoro is expected to decline higher financial offers from other clubs to avoid a bidding war and make it clear to Lille that he is determined to join Real Madrid, even if it means waiting until the end of his contract.

Real Madrid are optimistic

Real Madrid are close to finalising the transfer of Leny Yoro. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Real Madrid hope that when they start negotiating with Lille, the initially high price tag of €50-€60 million will be reduced to their preferred range of €35-€40 million.

This is because Yoro’s contract only has one year left, and Lille might feel pressured to sell him this summer.

Initially, Real Madrid planned to wait until Yoro’s contract ended next summer to sign him. However, serious injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba made reinforcing the central defence a higher priority.

Furthermore, Nacho’s potential departure further increased the need for a new defender, and given that Real Madrid will compete in seven different competitions next season, which could amount to around 70 games, signing a new central defender is seen as essential.

What if Nacho stays?

A key question remains: if Nacho decides to stay because his negotiations with clubs in Arabia fall through, will Real Madrid still proceed with signing Yoro?

The sports management team views Yoro as a strategic future asset, similar to how they saw Raphael Varane in the past.

On the other hand, it is also said that Madrid are contemplating other options like signing Yoro and loaning him back to Lille or asking him to see out his contract, though this latter option carries the risk of Yoro changing his mind and joining another club that is also interested in him.