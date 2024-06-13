Real Madrid confident of forcing Bayern Munich hand – otherwise expecting Alphonso Davies for free

Real Madrid are increasingly confident of wrapping up a deal for Alphonso Davies either this summer or next. Los Blancos agreed personal terms in March, and despite Bayern Munich coming increasingly close to his contract demands, they feel in control.

The 23-year-old Canadian full-back is in talks with Bayern, and has dropped his demands to €16m per annum, as per Diario AS, while Bayern have raised their offer to €13m per year, and another €3-4m in variables. Davies has so far rejected all offers, and Bayern are reluctant to go any higher for the player.

Parallel to that situation, Bayern will try to sell Davies this summer if they do not reach an agreement, and are asking for €50m for Davies. Yet Real Madrid will not move above €30m, as per Cadena SER. They feel confident of forcing Bayern’s hand, and if the Bavarian side will not budge, they will ask Davies to wait a year and sign for them on a free next summer.

The two risks in their strategy are that Bayern hang onto to him and leave him on the bench for a whole season, or that another club offers more and convinces Davies to join them instead. Ultimately, it will depend on Davies for the most part, and Real Madrid seem to feel they have done enough to convince him to join them ahead of all other options.