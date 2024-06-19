Real Madrid are concerned by Kylian Mbappé needing surgery

According to L’Équipe, Real Madrid are concerned by the injury status of Kylian Mbappé (25) after the forward broke his nose in the opening game to France’s Euros campaign.

The images that came out of the victory over Austria were deeply distressing for a Madrid hierarchy that have spent the last seven years relentlessly pursuing the Frenchman’s signature.

The latest update that Mbappé will have surgery on his nose after the competition has particularly worried the Spanish capital as they would have much preferred the operation to be completed sooner rather than later, as they fear the disruption that this could have on their preseason plans.

An operation after the Euros means that Mbappé will have to have some time to rest and recuperate from the surgery, which depending on when France’s involvement in the competitions ends, could put his participation in doubt for the club’s European Super Cup final against Atalanta on the 16th of August.

While from an image perspective, L’Équipe alleges there is a concern from Madrid over how it would look to present their new star to the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu with a bruised and swollen face still recovering from surgery.

Furthermore, there is a fear that the injury could be aggravated if the France captain is rushed back too soon from his injury, and Madrid would prefer that the forward was rested for the next two group games.

Real Madrid can only wait and see with Kylian Mbappé

However, since Mbappé is not yet officially a Madrid player until the 1st of July, and while he is representing France, the Spanish club can only watch and inquire from a distance and are prevented from intervening or making recommendations on his care.

GFFN | Nick Hartland