Real Madrid concerned breakthrough star could consider exit if benched for UCL final

While Andriy Lunin has deputized diligently in Thibuat Courtois’ absence throughout the season for Real Madrid, the Belgian is finally fit and raring to play the UEFA Champions League final.

Courtois has been gradually regaining rhythm over the past few weeks and the club believe his importance between the sticks outweighs the fact that he has missed a majority of the season.

Real Madrid fear Lunin may not appreciate sitting out final

Now, according to Jorge Picon (h/t Madrid Zone) Real Madrid are worried that Lunin’s entourage may potentially persuade him to quit the team if he does not start the final against Borussia Dortmund.

Given that the Ukrainian has established himself as a key member of the team with several notable displays in the Champions League, being relegated to the bench could rub him the wrong way.

Lunin unlikely to start vs Dortmund. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

However, Florentino Perez and the coaching staff believe the 25-year-old will stay at the club because the Euros will not allow him time to reflect.

Even though his position in the XI is under threat, the Merengues greatly appreciate his attitude and abilities and intend to renew Lunin until ‘the end of the decade.’

Lunin has come to terms

Indeed, the report adds that Lunin has come to terms with likely being on the bench for the all-awaited final, yet he is still preparing just in case.

The players have backed his bid to start, but they simultaneously believe there is only one Courtois. His heroics have saved Real Madrid innumerable times in the past, especially in the 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is tilting towards starting Courtois primarily because of his solid form as of late and Lunin’s recent inconsistencies. The Ukrainian’s illness also makes matters difficult for him.