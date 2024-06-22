Real Madrid coach could still leave despite committing to staying for next season

The future of Raul Gonzalez appeared to be put to bed earlier this summer, when reports confirmed that he told Real Madrid bosses of his intention to continue as head coach of Castilla, the club’s B team. However, the situation is still somewhat open.

Diario AS have reported that Raul’s decision to stay is not a firm one. If an enticing offer arrives from a club that would allow him to venture into professional management, he will consider it. His agent is in charge of keeping any channels of communication open between the 46-year-old and any interested parties.

Real Madrid value Raul very highly, and they will respect his decision to leave, provided that an opportunity comes for him. If he were to depart, the likelihood is that Alvaro Arbeloa, current U19 head coach, would be promoted to the B team, thus continuing his climb up the ranks within Los Blancos.