Real Madrid to close roof

Uefa have accepted Real Madrid’s request to close the Bernabeu roof for the visit of Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final tonight.

There will also be a 360 degree tifo pre-match and some Real players have urged supporters to wear the club's traditional white in the build-up to add a to the visual spectacle pre-match.

It is believed the Spanish league leaders hope closing the roof of their newly-renovated, 85,000 capacity home can enhance the atmosphere and make it more intimidating for the visitors.

Real previously had the roof closed for their last-16 second leg against Leipzig in March.