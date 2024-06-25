Real Madrid close to deal with River Plate for wonderkid despite larger Manchester City offer

Real Madrid are closing in on a deal with River Plate for 16-year-old wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, with contacts between the clubs heading in the right directions. Los Blancos have moved ahead of Manchester City in the race for his signature

It was reported last month that Real Madrid have reached an agreement on personal terms with Mastantuono, and are assured that he will prioritise their offer over others. Marca report that Manchester City are willing to offer more to River and Mastantuono, but it is accepted that Real Madrid are in pole position.

A deal between the clubs is moving closer, and relations are good, with Santiago Solari leading talks with River Vice-President Ignacio Villarroel. Mastantuono will stay at River for another year, and the Argentine giants have also accepted that Los Blancos will not pay his €45m release clause.

Mastantuono looks set to become the latest recruit in Real Madrid’s efforts to cherry-pick the top talents in football before they hit their peak. With the exciting core that Los Blancos are building, it’s easy to understand that many young talents would be attracted to the Santiago Bernabeu. Even with significant difference financially, most will still be handsomely paid by Real Madrid.