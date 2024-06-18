Real Madrid close to agreeing deal with Napoli for 22-year-old, personal terms already finalised

Real Madrid have already confirmed the arrivals of Endrick Felipe and Kylian Mbappe, and now it appears that they are close to agreeing their first sale of the summer transfer window, which opens in Spain at the start of July. Rafa Marin is the player whose future is set to be away from the Spanish capital.

As reported by Relevo, Real Madrid are in advanced negotiations with Napoli over the sale of Marin. The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Alaves, would join the Neapolitans on a permanent basis – personal terms have already been agreed upon and finalised.

The report confirms that Real Madrid would retain a buy-back clause as part of the proposed agreement with Napoli, a formula that they have utilised with several of the young talent they have sold in recent years. A sell-on, likely worth 50%, may also be included.

If Marin does go, which looks almost assured at this stage, it would leave Real Madrid somewhat short on options at centre-back heading into next season, especially if Nacho Fernandez does not sign a new contract. Right now, the trio of Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba (who is not expected to return from an ACL injury until after next season begins) are Carlo Ancelotti’s only personnel.