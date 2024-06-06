Real Madrid give clear response on multiple offers for Arda Guler – report

After securing the La Liga title, coach Carlo Ancelotti started experimenting extensively with his lineup, using the remaining games to give playing time to fringe players.

Among the players who benefitted the most from increased play time was Arda Guler, who completely turned his situation around with consistent performances.

Even though he spent most of the season on the sidelines due to injury relapses, Guler scored five goals in his last five games for Los Blancos, bursting into life in the campaign’s final phase.

Real Madrid maintain faith in Guler

According to Fabrizio Romano (h/t Madrid Zone) Real Madrid have received numerous inquiries, specifically six to seven, about the availability of Arda Guler.

However, despite interest from various clubs, the Merengues’ response has been consistent and clear: they have no intention of loaning the Turkish jewel out.

Having signed him just last summer for a fairly hefty price tag, especially given his age, Real Madrid aim to continue his development at the club.

This decision underscores Real Madrid’s commitment to integrating Guler into their first-team plans and their belief in his potential to contribute significantly to the squad.

While the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick are sure to increase competition in the squad, Real Madrid believes that Guler has earned continuity at the club.

The feeling is mutual

Although the 19-year-old has been used sparingly throughout the season, the player is also not keen on parting ways.

In fact, reports have previously mentioned that Guler has not requested a departure, despite several clubs showing interest in him.

Having proved his worth in the final games of La Liga with vital contributions against heavyweights like Villarreal and Real Sociedad, the player trusts his abilities to acquire regular game time.

And in the upcoming Euros with Turkey, Guler will be vying to demonstrate his qualities further on the big stage.