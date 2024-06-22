Real Madrid change transfer stance on €50 million-rated Bayern Munich speedster

Alphonso Davies was touted as the next big target for Real Madrid after Kylian Mbappe’s signing this summer.

The Bayern Munich left-back has been on the Merengues’ radars for a long time now and with his contract set to expire in 2025, the Spanish capital club felt the time was right to swoop in.

At the same time, though, Real Madrid are clear that they will not pay over the odds for Davies considering his contract situation. As such, they have been unwilling to entertain Bayern Munich’s demands of €60 million.

Davies no longer a necessity

Now, though, MARCA reports that Real Madrid have changed their stance as far as their summer pursuit of Alphonso Davies is concerned.

In the past, the Canadian left-back’s signing was seen as a priority especially considering Ferland Mendy’s injury problems as well as the fact that his contract expires next year.

However, now, as per the aforementioned report, Real Madrid do not see Davies’ signing as an absolute necessity any longer.

(Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

This has a lot to do with the form that Mendy showcased in the season gone by, with the Real Madrid coaching staff and the management left convinced by the Frenchman.

Furthermore, there is also the problem of plenty as they would have to juggle with three left-backs if add Davies to a department that already has Mendy and Fran Garcia.

On top of that, Bayern Munich are pushing hard to renew Davies’ contract and Real Madrid believe that there is a possibility that the left-back will end up signing a new deal.

As such, Real Madrid no longer see his transfer as an absolute necessity and only as a market opportunity.

That is to say, they would consider his signing if the conditions are to their satisfaction. If not, Ancelotti is happy to continue with Mendy and has even asked for his renewal.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication