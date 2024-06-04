Real Madrid have a Champions League trophy problem

La Liga giants Real Madrid have encountered a ‘problem’, owing to their ongoing success in continental competition.

That’s according to Relevo, who have on Tuesday provided an insight into the latest developments behind the scenes in Spain’s capital.

Carlo Ancelotti’s troops, of course, are fresh off sealing Champions League glory once more.

After making the trip to Wembley Stadium on Saturday, goals on the part of Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Jr. proved enough to guide Los Blancos to a 2-0 downing of Borussia Dortmund.

As much saw the capital outfit extend their advantage as European football’s most successful-ever club once again.

Real Madrid have now racked up 15 Champions League titles, over double the tally of 2nd-placed AC Milan.

Six of these crowns have come in the space of the last 11 years, with the sudden flood of new trophies having left the brass at the Santiago Bernabéu with something of a ‘problem’ (if it can even be called that).

As per the aforementioned Relevo, Los Merengues are running out of space in their silverware display designed specifically for continental titles.

It is calculated that no more than three more Champions League trophies could fit into the current cabinet. Even this, though, may be a squeeze.

Real, in turn, will likely require either renovations, or an entirely new display case fitted over the years ahead…

Conor Laird | GSFN