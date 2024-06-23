Real Madrid’s captaincy pecking order for next season revealed ahead of Nacho’s exit

An insight into the predicted captaincy pecking order at La Liga giants Real Madrid for next season has this weekend been forthcoming online.

As much, of course, comes as Los Blancos prepare to bid farewell to their current skipper.

After coming to the decision not to renew his expiring contract in Spain’s capital, long-time Real stopper Nacho has since agreed on the terms of a two-year deal with Saudi Pro League outfit Al Qadsiah.

🚨🇸🇦 Nacho has completed medical tests with Al Qadsiah earlier this week!



He’s set to sign two year contract with Saudi Pro League club, once documents are reviewed and approved.



Nacho, set to leave Real Madrid and move to Saudi. pic.twitter.com/4meNvDIjXP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

As much means that Carlo Ancelotti will now need to name another member of his Real ranks as his new captain for the 2024/25 campaign.

If the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, though, then this call will require little thought on the part of the capital giants’ boss.

This comes with it simply a case of ‘next man up’ at the Santiago Bernabéu.

As per a report from Miguel Ángel Díaz of COPE, Real’s vice-captain, in Luka Modrić, will take on the responsibility of the captain’s armband, upon penning his new contract with Los Blancos over the weeks ahead.

Behind the Croatian then comes Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, and Federico Valverde, in that order:

Orden de Capitanes del Real Madrid para la temporada 24/25:



1️⃣ Modric

2️⃣ Carvajal

3️⃣ Lucas Vázquez

4️⃣ Valverde

5️⃣ Courtois

6️⃣ Vinicius — Miguel Ángel Díaz (@miguelitocope) June 22, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN