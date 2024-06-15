Real Madrid captain’s summer move to Al Ittihad under serious doubt

Transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there are serious uncertainties regarding Nacho’s potential move to Al Ittihad.

Despite extensive discussions about a two-year contract, both the player and the club have not yet given the final approval.

He adds that Real Madrid, on their part, are waiting for the defender to bring closure to this situation with a definitive decision expected in the coming days.

Just yesterday, it seemed Nacho was on the brink of joining the Saudi Arabian powerhouse, Al Ittihad. The Saudi club has been actively searching for defensive reinforcements for quite some time, and Nacho emerged as their preferred choice.

If the move had gone through, it would have reunited him with his former Real Madrid teammate, Karim Benzema among sea of stars.

There is an extension on the table from Real Madrid

Interestingly, Real Madrid recently proposed a one-year contract extension to Nacho, but the player has not yet responded to this offer.

Nacho’s potential move to Saudi is on the verge of collapse. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

However, there is a twist in Madrid’s extension proposal. As reported before, the offer comes with an expiry date, after which it will no longer be valid.

Reportedly, this offer to Nacho will expire on June 30, the same day his current contract expires as well.

Nacho working on a tight deadline

At present, Nacho finds himself in a dilemma about his future. He has just 15 days left to decide whether he will remain at Real Madrid.

It is said that despite everything that; ‘s happening, Carlo Ancelotti has expressed his desire to keep Nacho in the squad and has communicated this directly to the player.

Despite the pressing timeline, Nacho has yet to make a decision, and it appears that even the move to the Saudi league is now slipping away.

To sum up, Nacho’s transfer situation remains uncertain, with both Real Madrid and Al Ittihad awaiting his decision, while time ticks away towards the contract deadlines.