Real Madrid captain set to join Saudi Pro League side - report

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez will soon sign for Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah, according to reports.

The Spain international, who is part of his nation's squad for Euro 2024 this summer, will see his current contract expire at the end of the month and had been weighing up his options after taking his trophy tally with Los Blancos up to 26 - with La Liga and Champions League successes last season.

The 34-year-old had previously been in advanced talks with Al Ittihad - the club who currently possess talents like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho - but ESPN now report he has accepted a deal offered by Al Qadsiah.

Al Qadsiah have just won promotion to the Saudi Pro League and boast names like Belgium goalkeeper Koen Casteels and former Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto.

Nacho will sign a two-year contract with the Saudi outfit and pick up €10m per season. He had been tipped to leave Madrid in 2023 before confirming his decision to stay at the Bernabeu for another campaign.

The defender made 364 appearances for Madrid after debuting in the first team in 2011 and enjoyed his most prominent season in 2023/24 due to severe injuries suffered by Eder Militao and David Alaba.

He appeared in 45 games in all competitions - the most in any term of his playing career - and captained them in the Champions League final triumph over Borussia Dortmund last month. That victory took his tally of trophies for Madrid up to 26, a joint-club record alongside teammate Luka Modric.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will hope to have Alaba and Militao free of injuries for their title defences next season, while defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni also proved he can play at centre-back with a series of impressive performances.