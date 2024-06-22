Real Madrid captain reaches agreement to join Saudi side Al-Qadsiah

Despite having a very successful 2023-24 season in which they saw their team win the UEFA Champions League and the La Liga titles, the end of the season still left the Real Madrid fans with a bittersweet feeling. This was particularly the case because Toni Kroos announced that he would retire this summer, and put an end to his 10 years at the White club.

But he is not the only player who is regarded a lot by the fans who will not be in the Real Madrid team for the next season. Nacho Fernandez, who lifted the two trophies as the captain of the team is also not going to be a part of the Merengues squad after having spent his entire senior career at the Madrid club, as his contract is expiring this summer.

This is according to MARCA, which reports that the Spaniard has decided to leave Real Madrid and his next destination is going to be Saudi Arabia, where he will join a former Los Blancos player, Michel, at Al Qadsiah.

The defender will sign a two-year contract with the Saudi side, and receive wages close to the €10 million mark, and the whole of this amount will be received by the player as this salary is not taxed in Saudi Arabia.

Thus, Nacho will put to an end his 23 years at the club, and his goodbye to his beloved club could not have come at a better time, as he was able to parade two big trophies in the Cibeles only some weeks ago.

The agreement between the player and the Saudi club was reached some hours ago, and Nacho has already cleared his medical. Real Madrid are also aware of this agreement and thus have started focusing their full energies on the signing of Leny Yoro to ensure they do not have to go into the next season with a depleted backline.