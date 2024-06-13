Real Madrid captain close to €40m deal to leave club

Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez looks set to leave the club after 23 years this summer, with his contract coming to an end. The 34-year-old is out of contract this summer, and appears to be on the verge of an exit.

That was the case last summer too, and Nacho made a late U-turn, and was believed to be marshalling doubts again this year too. Having lifted the Champions League and League double as captain though, it appears he has achieved all he needed to, despite expressing a desire to be a one-club man and retire at the Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti’s late plea for him to stay appears to have fallen on deaf ears too.

Initially, he had been more keen on a move to Major League Soccer, but Marca say he is close to agreeing a deal with Al-Ittihad, to join former teammate Karim Benzema on a two-year contract. He will earn €20m per year in Saudi Arabia, and over the two years will make an extra €29m on top of his current Real Madrid deal. Los Blancos did offer him the chance to continue.

It will be the end of an era at the Bernabeu, and Nacho was much-beloved by his teammates and the club employees. He will leave with 27 trophies to his name, including a Segunda B with Castilla. Real Madrid are yet to make any moves to replace Nacho, but their ideal solution is the signing of Lille defender Leny Yoro.