Real Madrid captain has already made a decision about his future

As the current season comes to an end, Real Madrid fans might be watching some of their team’s stars playing for the last time for their club. This is clearly the case for Toni Kroos, who has already announced his retirement from football after the UEFA EURO 2024, but some other players may also not be in the Merengues’ squad for the next season.

One such player who is also highly likely to depart the Madrid club this summer is the defender, Nacho Fernandez, whose contract is ending this summer, but who has not yet agreed to an extension yet. However, he has also not yet clearly announced his departure from the club, and his situation is highly uncertain at the moment.

As Mundo Deportivo has noted, the player made a media appearance after having been named in Spain’s preliminary squad for the upcoming EURO 2024, and while he did not disclose his plans, he made it clear that he has already made a decision about his future and nothing is going to change it:

“I have decided what I am going to do when the season ends, but I am not going to say it, today is not the day, it’s not the right moment. Nothing that happens will change my decision, whether we win the Champions League or the European Championship.”

While he ensured that he will remain steadfast with his decision, he also recognized that he and his team has had a season to remember:

“It has been a very beautiful season both for the team and for me, it’s been a perfect 10. Additionally, being the captain is very special. It is very difficult to reach a Champions League final, and we have been fortunate to experience it many times.”

The defender was also looking forward to equaling Paco Gento’s record of winning six European cups with Real Madrid:

“We are one step away from Paco Gento, it’s incredible to have the chance to win 6 European Cups.”

Nacho also understood that Real Madrid were the favourites to come out as winners in the upcoming final, but did not believe that such a tag would hurt the team in the match:

“Can it hurt us? It’s the reality, we are Madrid and we have won all the recent finals. It’s normal for people to say that. Anyway, we don’t think about that, knowing that if we are at our best, it is very difficult to beat us.”

While he did not disclose his decision, there is a high chance that Nacho can end up leaving Real Madrid this summer, to close a long and fruitful career at the club where he has been throughout his career.

While not the most prominent, the Spaniard has been a highly dependable defender for all the Real Madrid managers since Jose Mourinho, and such a faithful and skilled player will definitely be missed whenever he leaves the club.