Real Madrid captain agrees €10 million contract with Saudi club, medicals completed

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid defender Nacho has successfully completed medical tests with Al Qadsiah earlier this week.

He is now ready to sign a two-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club, pending the final review of the documents.

MARCA further reports that the agreement is finalised, and Real Madrid have also been informed about the move. It is said that as part of his contract with the Saudi team, Nacho will earn €10 million per year.

With this move, Nacho is bringing his long career at Real Madrid to a close. He has been with the club since he was a child and is leaving on a high note.

This past season, he helped Real Madrid win the league title, the Spanish Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

The finalization of the agreement happened in the last few hours after Nacho completed his medical examination several days ago.

The deal is now fully agreed upon, and Real Madrid are aware of this development. Consequently, Real Madrid has intensified their efforts to sign Leny Yoro.

Although Al Qadsiah only secured promotion last season, they are aiming to compete with the top four teams for the league title. They have the backing of the oil company Aramco and the guidance of Michel, known for his football expertise.

Nacho’s departure allows Real Madrid to focus on signing Lille defender Leny Yoro. The French defender has attracted interest from several clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, but he appears eager to join Real Madrid.