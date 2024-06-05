Real Madrid calm over Davies transfer as Bayern Munich faces disagreement over player wage

After lifting a historic 15th Champions League title and finalizing the signing of Kylian Mbappe, it appears Real Madrid are not done yet pouring salt on their rivals’ wounds.

Indeed, Los Blancos continue to adhere to their policy of continually raising the bar and more fortifications in the upcoming summer transfer window remain a stark possibility.

Alphonso Davies, who has been on Real Madrid’s radar for many months now, could be the next Galactico to don the royal white jersey next season.

Davies and Bayern’s negotiations deadlocked

According to Defensa Central, with the Canadian entering the penultimate year of his contract, the Bavarians are pressing him to renew but on their terms.

Davies continues to demand a salary of €20 million gross, while Bayern Munich are hellbent on offering €13 million.

This vast difference in figures has created tension between the two parties, allowing Real Madrid to silently snoop on the sidelines as they wait for the perfect opportunity to pounce.

And as per the report, Real Madrid are fully calm over the situation, knowing full well that all they must do is patiently bide their time.

After all, with still no progress being made between Davies and Bayern, the chances of Los Blancos picking up the treble-winner this summer continue to mount.

Despite Davies being in the prime of his career and possessing a high valuation, Real Madrid are likely to grab the player at a discounted fee given that next year his contract will expire.

The 23-year-old full-back would prove to be a massive pick-up, especially as his overlapping profile will offer something unique to the team.

Time will tell how the situation develops, but for now, Real Madrid are in the driving seat.