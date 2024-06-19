Real Madrid calm about Mbappe injury situation, maintain confidence in France medical staff

France witnessed a bittersweet moment on Tuesday as their 1-0 win over Austria was overshadowed by Kylian Mbappe’s injury.

The Real Madrid signing banged his face into Austria defender Kevin Danso and was left with a broken nose. He was substituted shortly afterwards.

Mbappe’s injury has led to uncertainty over his availability in the next game against the Netherlands, though he is yet to be ruled out.

Real Madrid calm about the situation

Real Madrid fans must have had their hearts in their mouth as they witnessed Mbappe bleeding down the sidelines.

Unfortunately for Los Blancos, the club are powerless at the moment as Mbappe is still contractually bound to PSG until the end of June.

Indeed, Mbappe’s contract at PSG expires on June 30, even though Real Madrid have already officiated the transfer just before the start of the European Championship.

A tough collision. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Despite this, Real Madrid remain calm about Mbappe’s fitness, reports MARCA. The club appear relieved that the forward is under the jurisdiction of the French national team.

Real Madrid have complete trust in France’s medical staff and believe the player can soon return to full fitness.

For now, the European champions are monitoring the situation closely, waiting for France to come up with an update on the attacker’s fitness.

Mbappe, after all, may require surgery if the knock turns out worse than feared. It must be noted that surgery could impact Mbappe’s availability during the early stages of his Real Madrid career.

Didier Deschamps has recently confirmed that Mbappe will require surgery in the long run, but for now, the forward could be available to play for France in the rest of the tournament.