Real Madrid on the brink of signing South American prodigy in €25 million deal

Real Madrid will face the herculean task of maintaining their status as reigning La Liga and Champions League title-holders in the years to come.

While the signings of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick will go a long way in ensuring the Merengues can replicate their success from last season, they intend to future-proof the squad to the best of their abilities.

And the signing of Franco Mastantuno will help achieve that goal, with Real Madrid in advanced negotiations to sign the midfielder.

Real Madrid close to completing Mastantuno’s signing

Indeed, according to MARCA, Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Franco Mastantuono from River Plate.

The two clubs have initiated talks, with Real Madrid offering €25 million for the highly sought-after player.

Mastantuono on his way to Madrid. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

Former Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari is serving as the mediator in these negotiations. Despite receiving higher offers from other clubs, the young midfielder is determined to play for Real Madrid.

Mastantuno likely to join next year

While Los Blancos are fortunate to possess an embarrassment of riches in the midfield department, Toni Kroos’ departure paves the way for a potential new signing.

Still, Real Madrid do not wish to jump the gun and are unwilling to interrupt the 16-year-old’s development in Argentina.

As such, should the deal be finalised this summer, Mastantuono will remain at River Plate until next summer before making the leap to the Spanish capital, even though he would be eligible to join this year.

This approach has worked well for Real Madrid in the past, evidenced by Endrick’s transfer, who signed for Real Madrid in 2022 but will officially join the club this summer.

During his time with River Plate, the attacking midfielder has impressed with his creative potential and Real Madrid values the youngster’s talents immensely.