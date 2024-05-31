Real Madrid-bound striker ‘burst in tears’ following his last game with current club

On Thursday, May 30, Endrick played his last match for Palmeiras in a 0-0 draw against San Lorenzo. This means the next time he steps onto a football field, he will appear as a Real Madrid player.

Before the Copa Libertadores match against San Lorenzo, the Palmeiras fans organised a special tribute for Endrick at the Allianz Parque. They displayed a huge banner in the stands to bid farewell to the young Brazilian striker.

The banner, made up of green letters on a white background, read “Até Logo” (See you later). It featured an image of Endrick on the club’s emblem. The rest of the fans waved white flags to honour the 17-year-old forward.

Emotional day for Endrick

Endrick emerged from the tunnel with a serious and focused look on his face. He shyly acknowledged the fans’ cheers before the game started but could not hold back his tears after the heartfelt tribute.

The match against San Lorenzo, which was the final game of Group F in the Copa Libertadores, marked the end of Endrick’s time with Palmeiras, the club where he had trained since he was a child.

Now that his time in Brazil is up, it is said that Endrick will travel to the United States to join the Brazilian senior national team for the Copa América, which will take place from June 20 to July 14.

In July, he will head to Madrid for the pre-season with Real Madrid.

A talent like no other

Endrick is seen as the most exciting young talent in Brazilian football since Neymar. Despite his young age, he has already shown impressive skills and strength, especially in his lower body.

He has set records for being the youngest player to achieve numerous goals and titles in the Palmeiras youth teams.

He made his debut with Palmeiras’ first team in 2022 and played a key role in helping them win the Brazilian Championship that year.

He repeated this success in 2023 by scoring crucial goals during the final stages of the competition.

This year, he has been a regular starter under Abel Ferreira and has delivered strong performances in the group stage of the Libertadores.