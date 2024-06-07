Real Madrid-bound Endrick reveals his Kylian Mbappé ‘dream’

Incoming Real Madrid starlet Endrick has on Friday provided an insight into his excitement at the prospect of taking to the pitch alongside Kylian Mbappé.

Frontmen Endrick and Mbappé are of course set to join forces in Spain’s capital this coming summer.

The former will see his long-anticipated arrival from Palmeiras come to fruition, whilst Mbappé has put pen to paper on terms with Real following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Adding to a frontline already containing the talents of all of Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Arda Güler and Brahim Díaz, it is safe to say that competition for places in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad will be at an all-time high.

Speaking during an interview with RTVE on Friday, the subject of as much, specifically when it comes to fellow arrival Mbappé, was put to the aforementioned Endrick.

The Brazilian starlet, though, was eager to focus on the positives, confirming that he is set to fulfill a lifelong dream in linking up with France’s captain next season:

“Kylian Mbappé is the best player on FIFA. I never take him out of my Ultimate Team. It’s a dream to play with him, and now that dream is coming true. I’m so happy.”

Conor Laird | GSFN