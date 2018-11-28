Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari's relationship with Isco is 'broken' after bust-up before Champions League trip

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is struggling for gametime: AFP/Getty Images

Real Madrid considered leaving midfielder Isco behind in the Spanish capital for their Champions League trip to Rome after the playmaker showed a ‘lack of respect’ to new boss Santiago Solari.

While the Spanish international eventually made the trip to avoid controversy, he was left in the stands for Tuesday’s encounter.

The relationship between player and coach is ‘broken’ after a bust-up last weekend, according to Madrid-based radio station Cadena Cope.

Isco confirmed to reporters that there were no injury problems behind his absence while Solari was evasive when asked about Isco.

“Starting or being benched is a fictitious problem, it doesn’t exist,” said the Argentine, who recently signed an extension to make him the full-time Madrid boss.

“That’s how I felt when I played. One has to be at 100% so that you can be selected.

“There are the right decisions for the right moments.

Santiago Solari got off to a winning start in Europe (Getty)

“These decisions are almost always sporting decisions except in exceptions cases and this is not one of those.”

Left-back Marcelo, one of the senior squad members, had a message for the midfielder after being questioned on his absence.

"Every player wants to play but you have to work hard. I'm not one to give advice, we are all adults and we know what we have to do."

Isco has played just 78 minutes from a possible 270 since Solari replaced Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked in October. Madrid beat AS Roma 3-0 to confirm their place in the knockout phase, almost certainly as group winners.