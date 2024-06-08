How Real Madrid boss Ancelotti responded to claims that Kylian Mbappé could be a ‘problem’

An insight into the characteristically blunt response provided by Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti to the insinuation that new signing Kylian Mbappé could prove problematic when it comes to his squad has this weekend been forthcoming.

The name of frontman Mbappé has of course taken its place centre stage in the headlines in Spain’s capital across the week to date.

This comes after the France international’s long-awaited Real Madrid switch was at long last made official.

After allowing the terms of his deal with Paris Saint-Germain to come to an end, Mbappé put pen to paper on a contract with the La Liga champions through the summer of 2029.

And yet, in the days which have followed, questions surrounding Mbappé’s fit at his new club have already begun to mount.

On the pitch, concerns have been raised as to how the 25-year-old will co-exist with Vinícius Jr.

And in the dressing room, the coming together of so many big names, and potentially egos, has also been touted by many as a potential issue to be dealt with by Real Madrid.

Safe to say, however, that one individual who is not at all worried by as much comes in the form of Carlo Ancelotti.

Ahead of departing for his summer vacation on Thursday, Los Blancos’ headmaster, according to Marca, was present at a number of meetings with the Santiago Bernabéu brass.

And during as much, Ancelotti made crystal clear his feelings with Mbappé’s arrival in his squad:

“How is a player who scores one goal per game going to be a problem?”

Conor Laird | GSFN