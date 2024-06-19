Real Madrid block Brahim Diaz’s Olympic call up

Real Madrid will not release Brahim Diaz to join up with Morocco for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Los Blancos are prepared to stop their players from competing in Paris with Kylian Mbappe already stating he will not play for the hosts.

The football competition at the Olympics kicks off on July 26, and runs to July 9, which would heavily impact preseason training.

With the majority of Real Madrid’s star names currently away on Euro 2024 or Copa America duty the club does not want an overload.

Morocco international Diaz is not involved in a June tournament but he will be back in Madrid next month.

The 24-year-old is expected to play a key role in preseason with Real Madrid heading to the USA on tour.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Diaz has already been informed of the club’s stance, ahead of a busy start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Real Madrid begin the new season with a clash against Atalanta in the UEFA European Super Cup final on August 14 in the Polish capital of Warsaw.