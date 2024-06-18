Real Madrid will block 24-year-old from participating in the Olympics

Brahim Diaz enjoyed a splendid first season at Real Madrid after his return from loan, and the 2023-24 campaign was career-defining for him in many ways.

For starters, the youngster established himself as an able resource in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans and earned a prominent spot on the bench.

Furthermore, he also answered a long-standing question over his national federation as he opted to represent Morocco over Spain.

The African nation will participate in the upcoming Paris Olympics next month and hope to have Diaz’s services for the event.

According to reports from AS, however, Real Madrid are not keen.

Diaz will be critical

Real Madrid have already made it clear that the players of the French National Team cannot leave the club’s schedule to participate in the quadrennial event, especially given the hectic European Championships that is currently underway.

As such, new acquisition Kylian Mbappe will not be allowed to play in the Olympics in his homeland this summer.

Like Mbappe, Brahim is also expected to miss the Olympics for the same reason. The Spanish-Moroccan star is not participating in either the Euros or the Copa America, but Carlo Ancelotti has a special plan in place for him.

Brahim Diaz will be key for Real Madrid at the start of the season. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

With both European and South American players playing into next month, they will miss the beginning of pre-season with the club and return late. Moreover, their fitness will be called into question, especially after a hectic event.

The manager thus believes that Brahim will have a big role in the team in the initial months of the season including the European Super Cup, perhaps even one of a regular starter.

Morocco will not give up

The Spanish outlet also states that Ancelotti and Co. are aware that Morocco will not be happy with the club’s decision. After all, Brahim is one of the biggest stars for the North African side and would lead the team in the Olympics.

Real Madrid thus expect Morocco to make at least one more attempt to coerce them into granting the player permission just as Real Betis and Villarreal will permit Ez Abde and Ilias Akomach respectively.

Brahim, for his part, understands the club’s stance and will not push to participate in the quadrennial event. He will accept the club’s decision and justification.