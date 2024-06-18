Real Madrid Are Big Admirers Of This Paris Saint-Germain Full-Back: Should Ancelotti Bring Him Back?

In a recent interview (via Fichajes), journalist Mario Cortegana mentioned that Real Madrid are big admirers of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi. Cortegana said,

“He is a player who is liked, who is on the radar, and who fits because he is a world ‘top’ in his position, due to his versatility, and because he is a Madridista.

“Moreover, perhaps most importantly, he fits into the club’s policy of trying to go for players who are in a quite favorable contract situation.

“The timing would align. I don’t think he can leave in 2025 because he is at PSG and his future would be with Real Madrid. He would have to wait until 2026. It’s difficult.”

Hakimi had another impressive campaign at Paris recently as he managed to put in a run of impressive displays on the right side of PSG’s backline. The Morocco international registered five goals and secured seven assists in 40 matches for the French outfit last season in all competitions.

The 25-year-old was a consistent performer on the right flank based on his average of 1.2 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, 1.0 clearances, 1.7 shots, 1.7 key passes and 1.1 dribbles per 90 minutes in Ligue 1. He has even been excellent when distributing the ball after completing 88.7% of his attempted passes in top-flight football (stats via whoscored).

Should Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Bring Hakimi Back To Spain?

Hakimi loves a tackle and can scan the danger well to earn the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when needed and can make a few driving runs with the ball on the right flank.

The Morocco international can shoot the ball with power from long range and has got the vision to engineer some promising chances for his teammates up top. We can expect him to bring more quality to Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s defence.

Hakimi already knows the Madrid club well from his previous spell with them and won’t take much time to settle into life at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. At 25, he has his peak years ahead of him which makes him a good option for Los Blancos to consider this summer.

All in all, Ancelotti should focus on bringing Hakimi back to Spain as he could help Real Madrid challenge for a lot of major trophies over the next few years.