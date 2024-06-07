Real Madrid are the best team in the world today, admits Lionel Messi

During an interview with Infobae (h/t SPORT), former Barcelona captain and footballing legend Lionel Messi admitted that Real Madrid are the best team in the world at the moment.

Messi, currently plying his trade in the USA for MLS outfit Inter Miami, admitted that given the success that Real Madrid have achieved in recent years, especially in the UEFA Champions League, they are at the top of the pile.

However, the Barcelona icon did add that he also sees Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City as a top team, but when it is based on results, there is no beating Real Madrid.

“The best team, if we have to say, is Madrid, because they are the last Champions League champions, in the last few years they have won… in the last one I think City won, but the previous one was them too,” Messi remarked.

Real Madrid won their 15th European Cup. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Continuing further, he added: “If you talk about results, it’s Madrid, if you talk about the way they play, I personally like Guardiola’s City.”

“I think that every team where Guardiola is there is going to be special because of the way he is, the way he coaches and the way he makes his teams play. For me, City are the best in terms of the way they play, but Madrid are the best in terms of results.”

Messi shared a historic rivalry with Real Madrid during his time at Barcelona, whom he left in 2021. So, for him to come out and acknowledge the Merengues as the best in the world at this moment is a big thing.

Real Madrid, after all, enjoyed a spectacular season, winning the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup before lifting their 15th UEFA Champions League trophy earlier this month.

With Kylian Mbappe now joining the team, more success is expected at the Santiago Bernabeu in the years to come.