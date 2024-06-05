Real Madrid best placed to sign Bundesliga sensation in 2025

Real Madrid best placed to sign Bundesliga sensation in 2025

Despite Bayer Leverkusen’s exceptional season, the club might just be able to hold on to their star figures in the coming summer.

Xabi Alonso has already announced his desire to continue in the Bundesliga next season whereas Florian Wirtz, too, should remain in Leverkusen.

However, Leverkusen’s retentions this summer can be perceived as a lull before the storm, with Die Werkself in contention to lose multiple stars in the summer of 2025.

Real Madrid best placed to sign Wirtz

To that end, a recent report from Sport BILD (h/t Madrid Xtra) has claimed that Real Madrid remain the firm favourites to sign Florian Wirtz in the summer of 2025.

The newly-crowed European champions have been closely tracking Wirtz’s progress at Leverkusen and believe he can be an ideal long-term investment.

Florian Wirtz could leave Leverkusen in 2025 (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

There should be no shortage of competition for Wirtz, though, with Bayern Munich also keen on the German international’s services.

But the report states that Real Madrid are best-placed to sign Wirtz, perhaps not in the coming summer but surely in 2025 when the club should have the financial firepower to complete yet another Galactico signing.

Xabi Alonso to follow?

The report further states that Florian Wirtz could be accompanied by Xabi Alonso, as far as a move to Real Madrid is concerned.

This is hardly surprising as Real Madrid appear to have crafted a meticulous plan to replace Carlo Ancelotti, even when the Italian has just helped the club secure their 15th UCL title.

Ancelotti’s contract at Real Madrid expires in 2026. But should Real Madrid, now revamped with the addition of Kylian Mbappe, underperform next season, Ancelotti could face immense pressure.

Xabi Alonso, to that end, has emerged as an ideal long-term replacement for the Italian mastermind and could very well end up leading the next stage of Real Madrid’s project.