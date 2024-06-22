Real Madrid believe Alphonso Davies could sign new deal with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid have reportedly been optimistic about their chances of signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, either this summer or next, but the first whispers of doubt have now surfaced. Bayern recently reached an agreement with Davies on a new deal, but ended up pulling out again, with the hierarchy feeling it was too expensive.

It should be noted that this information is contradicted by an earlier report on the same day, claiming that Bayern have been trying several different tactics in order to work out a way of gaining a good sale. They want €50m for the Canadian, while Real Madrid’s idea of a reasonable price tag is €30-35m.

Marca are reporting that #RealMadrid now believe Alphonso Davies could sign a new deal with #FCBayern. pic.twitter.com/TFDs5h5qq4 — Football España (@footballespana_) June 22, 2024

However Marca have now gone against the general grain of reporting, saying that Los Blancos now believe that Davies could end up signing a new deal imminently. Los Blancos are interested in him as a market opportunity, but with Ferland Mendy proving his value this season, no longer view his signing as a necessity. If Carlo Ancelotti gets his way, Mendy will receive a renewal offer.

Of course, if Real Madrid are wanting to apply pressure on Davies to stop entertaining talks with Bayern, then leaking that their interest is waning is certainly a method of achieving that. Equally, Los Blancos’ record of persuading top stars to sign for them is almost unparalleled. However, if recent talk is to be believed, then Bayern’s offer could be