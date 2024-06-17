Real Madrid to begin contract talks with veteran defender, happy with performances

With the renewals of Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez for one more year already closed, Real Madrid are now planning to begin contract talks with another veteran star in Dani Carvajal.

This information comes from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who states that the reigning European champions will begin focusing on Carvajal’s renewal in the coming months.

Real Madrid are very happy with Carvajal

Dani Carvajal has been the undisputed starter at right-back for Real Madrid for years now. The 32-year-old experienced some difficulties a few seasons ago due to injuries but over the past 12-18 months, has been back to his very best.

Real Madrid, for their part, are understood to be very happy with the veteran Spaniard’s performances and commitment to the club.

Carvajal ended the 2023/24 season with seven goals and five assists from 41 appearances across all competitions – including a crucial goal in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund.

Renewal on the cards for Carvajal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The right-back has carried that form over to the international stages as he scored in Spain’s UEFA Euro opener against Croatia this past weekend.

Renewal talks to begin soon

As such, given how happy Real Madrid are with Carvajal, they intend to open new contract talks with the veteran right-back in the months to come.

The 32-year-old Spaniard’s current deal expires in 2025, meaning he could leave the club for free next year, which it appears that the Merengues are eager to avoid by offering him an extension.

Carvajal will continue as the first-choice right-back at Real Madrid at least for the next season and if he maintains his current form, there is no ruling out that he will retain his position for one more year, with his renewal very much on the cards now.