Real Madrid battle Chelsea in race for Brazilian defender, could cost €6-7 million

Real Madrid have enjoyed unprecedented success when it comes to unearthing Brazilian talents in recent years.

The club have hit a bulls-eye with the signings of Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, with all three now becoming indispensable figures in the first team.

Real Madrid’s operation in Brazil, therefore, is unlikely to ebb away anytime soon and to that end, the club have recently been linked with another talent in the form of Pedro Lima.

Chelsea lead race to sign Lima

A right-back by trade, Lima has made waves in Brazilian football with his performances for Sport Recife.

At just 17, the youngster has featured in 25 competitive appearances, impressing onlookers with his attacking qualities and ability to make marauding runs down the flanks.

Lima’s performances have not gone unnoticed, with Real Madrid among the clubs interested in his services.

However, as per Diario AS, Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunner in the race to sign the young fullback.

The Blues have embraced the ‘Juni Calafat formula’ in recent months, putting emphasis on signing Brazilian talents ready to take the next step in their careers. Pedro Lima, to that end, falls perfectly into their operation.

Real Madrid monitoring closely

However, even though Chelsea are leading the race to sign Pedro Lima, the deal is far from a done deal.

Real Madrid are still monitoring the situation closely. Although the newly crowned European champs have yet to make a move, the club have not entirely ruled out the operation.

Sport Recife, for their part, have set a price tag of around €6-7 million, which makes Lima quite an affordable option for Los Blancos.

One thing is for sure – Lima’s future is far from Sport Recife and a move to Europe could soon be on the horizon.