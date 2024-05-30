Real Madrid attacker confirms he will stay at club amid Man City links

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been in the news over the past few days after a statement he made regarding his future.

The 23-year-old insisted that while he is very happy at the club, he said that one never knows what will happen, leaving the door open for an exit in the future.

With Kylian Mbappe and Endrick set to join in the summer, Los Blancos are set to see an increase in competition for places in attack, leading to speculations that Rodrygo could leave.

And his comments have served to only fan the flames further, with Manchester City understood to be among a host of admirers of the Brazilian international.

Rodrygo not leaving

However, as per El Chiringuito TV, Rodrygo has confirmed today that he will not be leaving Real Madrid this summer.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward is understood to have confirmed that he will be with Los Blancos this year, thus ruling out the possibility of a departure in the upcoming transfer window.

Rodrygo staying put this year. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Rodrygo signed a new contract with Real Madrid last November, committing to the club until the summer of 2028.

While it is true that the addition of Mbappe and Endrick will increase the competition for places in the Merengues’ setup, Carlo Ancelotti has proven himself to be capable of finding ways to fit his best players in the team.

Furthermore, it is no secret that the Italian tactician retains tremendous faith in the Brazilian forward and constantly backed him this season when the attacker was finding it hard to score.

So, any talks of an exit in the summer might just be baseless rumours, although things could change in the future if Rodrygo loses prominence in the team in the months to come.