Real Madrid’s Arda Güler makes feelings with Turkey boss Montella known after benching

Real Madrid and Turkey star Arda Güler has taken to social media, to make clear his feelings with national team head coach Vincenzo Montella.

As much, for those not aware, comes amid something of a fan backlash against Montella.

Turkey marked their return to action on Saturday night, facing off with Portugal in the nation’s 2nd outing at Euro 2024.

When all was said and done, The Crescent-Stars were made short work of by their star-studded opponents, to the tune of a 3-0 result in Dortmund.

Post-match, boss Montella, in turn, was targeted in ruthless fashion by the Turkey faithful.

The Italian tactician opted to change up his XI against Portugal, with the aforementioned Arda Güler, for one, having been forced to do with a spot on the bench.

Speaking to the media both before and after the matchup, Montella assured that as much came with the 19-year-old suffering with a bout of fatigue.

But with Güler having gone on to feature for the game’s final half-hour, his explanation, for the most part, fell on deaf ears.

Safe to say, however, that one individual who evidently does not hold a grudge against Turkey’s headmaster, is Güler himself.

Taking to official Instagram account late on Saturday night, in fact, the Real Madrid talent moved to back Montella, by unveiling a photo of the pair embracing on the touchline:

📲 Arda Güler on IG pic.twitter.com/tveFa15yKO — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 22, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN