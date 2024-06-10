Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger involved in altercation with Borussia Dortmund star in Germany training

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger and Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug were up against each other less than ten days ago in the Champions League final, and the pair have resumed their battle in the Germany camp ahead of the Euros.

The two were reportedly close to blows, as per BILD (via Marca), following an altercation during training. Rudiger reportedly pushed Fullkrug over, and the Dortmund striker popped up to react to Berlin native. Assistant manager Sandro Wagner jumped in to separate the pair, as Rudiger mockingly applauded his teammate.

The same outlet state that generally the pair have an excellent relationship, which goes back to sharing a dressing room in the youth ranks for die Mannschaft. On the whole, Rudiger’s teammates speak highly of him, and he is beloved in the Real Madrid dressing room, but given his style of defending, it’s not hard to imagine falling into his provocations once in a while.