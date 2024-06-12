Real Madrid announce plans to officially present new signing Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid have made their initial plans to officially present their latest galactico, Kylian Mbappé. Los Blancos have been in dialogue with the Frenchman’s camp to agree on a date for his presentation at the Bernabéu.

Just eleven days after Madrid’s record-extending Champions League triumph, fans are asking about when the club’s statement signing will be unveiled. However, Mbappé is now preparing with the France national team for the European Championship in Germany.

Madrid fans will be able to see their new signing in action next Monday, when Mbappé captains France against Austria. But fans want to know just when they will get to see this world-class talent in the Spanish capital wearing the club’s iconic white strip.

According to Relevo, Mbappé will be presented on July 16 at the Bernabéu, just after Euro 2024 has concluded. His signing was officially announced on Monday, June 3, on the club website but his presentation was ruled out for the same week, due to the player’s commitment to international duties.

Mbappé’s presentation is expected to bring in more than the 85,000 that Cristiano Ronaldo’s presentation brought in back in 2009.

Rajan Sangha | GSFN